Surf the TIDE gets youngsters started in competitions

By: Ellen Zoe Golden Photo courtesy: Surf Tide Academy

Costa Rica has plenty of professional surf contests underway each year including the Ciruito Nacional de Surf, Circuito Guanacasteco de Surf, Costa Rica Pro, Nosara Triple Crown, Puerto Viejo Open Pro and others. But what about the very young kids, those just staring to surf who want to learn the ins and outs of competition?

For these little athletes, there’s Surf the TIDE Triple Crown, a Tamarindo-area contest organized by Chelsea Lisaius, the director/owner of the TIDE Academy, for which the tournament is named.

“Surf the TIDE is for those who are first-time competitors and are just learning the ways of competing,” said Lisaius. “This one is a learning platform and all CEPIA kids get to surf for free in it. In addition, offering free inscriptions to all surfers under 12 will help our younger surfer population grow and get more young surfers excited to compete at a younger age.”

All entrants into Surf the Tide must be 16 years old or younger. Last month, in Avellanas, the second of the three contests took place. One of the stars was 6-year-old Nico Boos, who won Tadpoles and Dolphins, which he also did the month before at the Tamarindo date.

Boos said his goal is to be like John John Florence, a youngster from Hawaii who now has the world title on the Championship Tour (CT).

“I wanted to be different from the rest of the kids, by catching the bigger waves of the heat,” Boos said after competing in Avellanas. “But I think the coolest part of winning are the prizes.”

These included donated sports apparel. Other standouts after two contests are Ruby Brownell, who won Girls in Tamarindo and Avellanas, and Jacob Sampson, 1st place in Groms in Tamarindo.

“Ruby has improved so much this year and these competitions have really improved her confidence and overall level of competitive surfing,” said Lisaius. “Jacob, who began competing last year, won Groms in Tamarindo. These events help him better understand how to compete and improve his level of surfing.”

Surf The TIDE is also free to any of the area kids in the community organization, Surf For Youth, which works with at-risk youth via surfing, education and spiritual practice. Surf For Youth kids usually pass one or two heats, but Lisaius noted that Abdul Alvaro, and Francisco Coronado Johan Diaz “have promising futures.”

As a matter of fact, Coronado has already jumped to the Circuito Nacional de Surf and placed 3rd overall in Boys last year. He won 1st place in Juniors in Avellanas.

The next date of Surf the TIDE will be November 12 in Tamarindo.