Costa Rica wins Central American Championship trophy for the 11th time

Tamarindo News Staff Photo by: Alfredo Barquero courtesy: Federación de Surf de Costa Rica

The 11th edition of the Central American Surfing Games that took place last month at Playa Jaco in Garabito, Puntarenas, earned the national surf team the title of champions for the 11th year in a row, making Costa Rica undefeated since the championship was initiated in 2006.

On top of a reinvigorated Guatemalan team that made history by becoming subchampions for the first time, and a Panamanian squad that was a revelation in all categories in order to take 3rd place, the Tico team coached by 4-time national champion Gilbert Brown López, totaled 15,503 points for the team gold.

Also, out of the 7 possible gold medals, Costa Rica took home 4 including Maykol Torres in Open, Paola Rodriguez in Women’s, Dennis Picado in Junior and Oscar Urbina in Boys (Under 16), the latter being the only athlete to win their category 2 times. Nicaragua collected 2 gold medals including Junior Women’s and Girls, while El Salvador picked one up for Longboards.

Finally, Costa Rica did earn 2 more golds: 1 in Groms (Under 14), the one exhibition category, and another in the team relay. In total, Costa Rica earned 7 top spots, which contributed to their win as a national team. “I am proud of the heart that each and every one of my team put in in the water, and in each heat. There was not a moment that Costa Rica lowered their guard.

We were a very close family all three days and this led us straight to success,” said Coach Brown. On the best wave quality offered by Playa Jacó during the three days, about 2,000 people gathered in front of the facilities of the Best Western hotel throughout the competition.

The Central America Surfing Games 2016 was the preparation for the Central American Games in Managua next year, which will include surfing among the sports for the first time. Tentatively, the categories to be included will be Open, Women’s Open and Longboard. This event will run in December 2017.

RESULTADOS INDIVIDUALES: INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: OPEN / ABIERTO 1. Maykol Torres (CRI) 2. Anthony Fillingim (CRI) 3. Jair Pérez (CRI) 4. Jonny Alfonso (PAN)

WOMEN’S / ABIERTO FEMENINO 1. Paula Rodríguez (CRI) 2. Emily Gussoni (CRI) 3. Samanta Alonso (PAN) 4. Candelaria Resano (NIC)

JUNIOR 1. Dennis Picado (CRI) 2. Agustín Cedeño (PAN) 3. Aldo Chirinos (CRI) 4. Malakai Martínez (CRI)

JUNIOR WOMEN’S / JUNIOR FEMENINO 1. Valentina Resano (NIC) 2. Emily Gussoni (CRI) 3. Zulay Martínez (CRI) 4. Candelaria Resano (NIC)

BOYS (UNDER 16) / NIÑOS (MENORES DE 16) 1. Oscar Urbina (CRI) 2. André Chacón (CRI) 3. Lester Hernández (GUA) 4. José López (SAL)

GIRLS (UNDER 16) / NIÑAS (MENORES DE 16) 1. Candelaria Resano (NIC) 2. Paulina Summers (CRI) 3. Valentina Resano (NIC) 4. Lia Díaz (CRI)

GROMS (UNDER 14 EXHIBITION) GRUMETES (MENORES DE 14 EXHIBICIÓN) 1. Darshan Antequera (CRI) 2. Kai Gail (PAN) 3. Tep Gail (PAN) 4. Jose Martínez (SAL)

TAG TEAM 1. Costa Rica 2. Panamá 3. Guatemala 4. El Salvador