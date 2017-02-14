Ocaso Festival had Tamarindo dancing

By Ellen Zoe Golden Photos courtesy Native Events

Last month, Tamarindo moved to a different beat. That’s because for three days in January, the Ocaso Festival presented DJs from around the world that played a variety of dance music.

The event was the brainchild of Brett Ballou, co-founder of B3 Productions, and Devin Ellis, who are both promoters from Los Angeles, as well as Mauricio De Sostoa and Alex Orias of Vanguard Costa Rica.

Together they collaborated to bring Ocaso here under the Native Events banner because, as De Sostoa explained, “Costa Rica was chosen because it’s a safe place for travelers and holds a very special place in Brett’s heart due to his surfing background.”

The electronic music is what these promoters love, and the DJs who played at Ocaso focused on the deep sounds of Techno and House and every genre within that realm.

These DJs included: Lee Burridge, DJ Tennis, Sub Level Live featuring Lilia, Cristoph, Anthony Attalla, Desert Hearts Crew, Andreas Hennenberg, Dance Spirit, Edu Imbernon, Human Resources, Aquarius Heaven, Pattern Drama, De Sostoa, Brett Ballou, Jon Lee, Mobius Strum, Fredo, Andes, Faceblind, Eleazar Delve, Hassan, David Charpentier, Carlos Montenegro, Alex Orias, and Doc Martin.

De Sostoa cited Doc Martin as an important component in the architecture of Ocaso: “We consider Doc Martin one of the best DJ’s in the world and he truly knows how to paint the best picture possible with his music. Doc also helped us curate some of the other talent on each day. Along with Doc, we chose Desert Hearts and some of the others specifically because of the love that these artists have for the music and the actual event. Native Events only wants to book talent that actually understands that we throw parties for people to have a good time.

This is not a concert. We throw parties, some big, some small.” While the opening and closing nights of Ocaso took place at Langosta Beach Club with about 1,000 people each day, and Friday night at Crazy Monkey Bar at Best Western Tamarindo Vista Villas drew 1,500 people, organizers chose La Senda for Saturday night because of its energy and magical environment as a natural amphitheater, with its labyrinth captivating over 1,000 partygoers.

With the success of the first Ocaso Festival in Tamarindo, it looks like this may become an annual happening. “Native Events hopes to deliver a safe, well run, high-quality destination dance music event to Costa Rica, that will put Tamarindo on the map of music festivals in the world,” said De Sostoa.

“We hope that, in the years to come, the Festival will grow enough to bring more people and business to town, and locals will welcome, cherish and enjoy the days of the festival as something good for everyone, cultural and economic. Native Events wants to accomplish this in the most respectful way for Tamarindo habitants, having talked with ADI, Chamber of Commerce and Tamarindo Art Foundation, who this year helped us with support letters so neighbors and Tamarindo locals were aware. It’s important that we help the music scene in Costa Rica and that is one of our main goals by producing Ocaso and future events.”