La Galería Celebrates its 1st Anniversary

By Tamarindo News Staff Photos courtesy: La Galería

As a prelude to the next Tamarindo Art Wave 2017, which is scheduled to take place May 5-13 around town, La Galeria in the Garden Plaza will celebrate its first anniversary.

La Galería currently features work from 15 artists in the area—both nationals and foreigners. To celebrate its first year, at 4 p.m. March 25, there will be different activities set up throughout the Garden Plaza including those related to art, food, dance, music and audiovisuals.

One of the special guests is Ale Rambar, an artist coming from San Jose for the event. He was introduced to the community last year at the opening ceremonies of the Tamarindo Art Wave at Pacific Park’s first-floor gallery.

Rambar said he will be showing his art pieces along with his fashion designs, inspired by San Jose, and other areas of the world.

“There will be five dresses accompanied by art divided into phases,” he explained.

“There is a black dress with a black and gold piece, and a colorful dress with a piece that represents those colors. My artwork is layering of pieces of papers.”

“My childhood as a Costa Rican born on the beaches of the Caribbean along with my career as an architect have come together to create my work. In it is reflected my childhood, which was marked by the topography of the Braulio Carrillo National Park and the limonense coast. That is where my style is born, each piece is a topographic analysis of the human being taken to the third dimension through paper, since we are all mountains, valleys, plains and oceans,” Rambar said.

Among the other points of art exhibition will be projections of works by Andy Warhol, Georges Melies and Allison Shulnik as well as live paintings. Artwork from the event will be displayed at the Garden Plaza for one month.