Kids take a bigger role in Tamarindo Art Wave 2017

By Ellen Zoe Golden

Part of the success of the 2016 Tamarindo Art Wave can be attributed to the blue line of art work that led participants of the festival from one exhibit to the other. The blue line was actually comprised of a series of blue art pieces created by children from the nearby schools.

This year, the Tamarindo Art Foundation, which organizes the Tamarindo Art Wave, has found a way to increase the role that children will take in the event that is scheduled for November 29 to December 3 all around town.

Ann Vervoort is spearheading an upcoming initiative featuring primarily students from neighboring elementary schools, with some pupils from high school as well. They will be the main artists that will gather at the Westin, as well as a location in Villareal. With the help of several committed artists, as yet unnamed, they will have their way with a canvas of 1 x 2 meters.

“This will be a major event for the kids as some of them have probably never touched a paint brush,” said Vervoort. “Here we are offering them all kinds of colors, brushes, sponges, they can even use their hands and feet, all to decorate a canvas that is bigger than themselves.”

The resultant work will be displayed at the 2017 Tamarindo Art Wave, which has the title of En-Light. Right now, Vervoort said that the spot for the exhibition is likely to be on the beach in front of Chiringuito restaurant. In addition, part of the parking lot there will be converted into a children’s village with workshops, podium presentations by young talent and much more.

Westin will not only host an opening party for the children who participate, along with their parents and school directors, but will also offer a two-night weekend stay for six winners of the completion. During that weekend, several artists will give private art classes to the winners.

“Guanacaste has a considerable lack of art classes; several schools we visited have no art available, and we hope to slowly change this,” Vervoort explained. “That is why we are also asking our sponsors to finance a year-round art teacher, who can visit the schools and offer professional art classes to interested children.”

The scenery of the canvasses will also service as a background for 100 people who will have the opportunity to attend a surprise dinner on the beach prepared by several chefs one of the nights of the Tamarindo Art Wave.

Currently, the Tamarindo Art Foundation is looking for more sponsors for the children’s activity as well as the main 2017 Tamarindo Art Wave. Feel free to contact, vervoortann@gmail.com or griet@calaluna.com