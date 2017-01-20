HOLIDAY PARTIES RAISE MONEY TO HELP THE COMMUNITY

By: Ellen Zoe Golden Photo courtesy:

A pair of holiday parties in December accomplished their organizations’ goals in bringing in much-needed money to assist with their good works. At the beginning of the month, on December 6, CEPIA hosted its 6th Annual Black and White party at El Be Restaurant on the beach.

Over 220 people paid between $50 and $55 to enjoy a dinner of fish, chicken, salad, potatoes, grilled veggies and dessert serenaded with music by DJ Ciro.

Everything was black and white: white linens, white light from lit candles, and beautiful white floral arrangements, and everyone dressed in their finest black and white garb.

The Black and White party raised $12,900, and the money collected goes directly to provide children in poverty with school supplies. Angel Trees were also set up around the event.

Here guests could pluck slips of paper that indicated children who needed their gifts purchased for the CEPIA Christmas party that took place at the organization’s headquarters later in the month.

“We had lots of positive comments about the event,” said Courtney Gaw Borquet, President of CEPIA.

“Everyone seemed to have a great time having dinner at El Be’s great beachfront location, and dancing until late in the night. This event is very important for CEPIA to raise funds for school supplies for children in poverty and extreme poverty in the area.” Added Laetitia Deweer, Executive Director of CEPIA.

“Each year we continue to be impressed by the generosity of our community. This year was no exception. We were so joyous knowing that while we were having fun, all the funds that evening were going to buy school supplies for 450 kids in our area that are in desperate need of a little help.

These children will now have the supplies they need to be successful this school year. We also made a donation to the Red Cross for victims of Hurricane Otto. Thank you to all the businesses that supported this event and for each and every one who came out to celebrate and give.”

Then, on December 14, the Asociación de Desarollo Integral de Tamarindo (ADI) celebrated Christmas with its fundraiser at Pangas.

These festivities focused a lot on the children of the community, and that meant Santa Class, a bounce-y house, cookie decorating and more. About 270 guests enjoyed DJ Bismarck, and a special choreography presentation organized by McKenna Talavera of Movement Dance Studio.

Dinner was traditional turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, mashed potatoes and dessert. Tickets were $10-15 for children, and $30-35 for adults. ADI raised $6,000, and the money will continue to finance ADI projects like beach cleaning, maintenance of Oneida Park, and salaries for Tamarindo Lifeguards.

“Our goal was to rescue the tradition of Christmas with an event that the community could enjoy while collaborating with ADI. We want to make this event a tradition,” concluded Yeimi Barrantes, ADI Administrative Assistant.